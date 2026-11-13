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Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has hailed Wolves loanee Ethan Sutherland for his development at St James’ Park, claiming that the youngster is ‘getting better and better’.

The 20-year-old arrived at Molineux from St Mirren two years ago, with Wolves winning the race for his signature amid interest from several other clubs.

During the summer transfer window, the Old Gold opted to send the midfielder out on loan to aid his development and provide him with valuable first-team experience.

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Exeter subsequently secured Sutherland’s services for the season, offering him a platform to further his progress in League Two.

The Wolves loanee, however, has so far struggled to secure a regular starting role at St James’ Park, with much of his involvement coming from the bench.

Sutherland is still waiting for his first goal for the Grecians, having accumulated 689 minutes across 16 appearances.

Exeter’s next assignment sees them host Cheltenham Town at St James Park on Saturday, although it remains to be seen whether Sutherland will earn a place in the starting lineup.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers

Nevertheless, ahead of the encounter, Taylor offered an encouraging assessment of Sutherland, highlighting the strides he has made after a challenging start to life at Exeter.

Taylor said to Exeter’s official club media: “Ethan, I know he is not our player, but he’s been getting better and better.

“He had a dodgy start, a tricky start with his sending off in the Devon Derby [against Plymouth] and his disjoined game time.

“But he has been getting better and better.”

Sutherland will be eager to secure a more prominent role in the upcoming fixtures and accelerate his development before returning to Molineux at the end of the season.

When back at Wolves, he will then be keen for a chance to make an impact over the course of pre-season.

Meanwhile, another Wolves loanee, Tolu Arokodare, has recently come under fire from a Dutch journalist over his lack of pressing effort during Ajax’s matches.

Ajax hold an option to sign him permanently.