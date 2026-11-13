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Everton have made enquiries about Union SG defender Massire Sylla, who is ‘on the radar of several European clubs’ ahead of the winter transfer window.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Norwegian outfit Lyn before making the switch to Union SG during the winter window earlier this year.

Although the centre-back struggled to establish himself during his debut campaign, he has since enjoyed a considerably more prominent role this season, emerging as an important figure for the Belgian outfit.

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Sylla has accumulated 1,626 minutes of action so far this term, registering three goal involvements while playing his part in Union SG’s rise to the top of the Belgian Pro League standings.

His impressive displays have already attracted interest from AC Milan, but the competition for his signature now appears to be extending beyond Italy.

According to Africafoot, Everton are also keen on Sylla and ‘have already enquired about’ the centre-back as they assess the possibility of securing his services.

However, the Merseyside outfit are not the only Premier League side pursuing him, with Brighton also making enquiries about the Senegalese.

Centre-back Age Nohim Chibani 23 Kevin Mac Allister 29 Ross Sykes 27 Massire Sylla 21 Nikki Havenaar 31 Union SG’s centre-backs

With Michael Keane and James Tarkowski approaching the latter stages of their careers, David Moyes’ side could view Sylla as a long-term defensive investment to reinforce their backline options.

Everton’s willingness to pursue a deal remains unclear, but they could face growing competition for Sylla as the winter window approaches, with the defender ‘currently on the radar of several European clubs’.

The Senegalese remains under contract until 2031, leaving Union SG firmly in control of any negotiations over his future and losing him in mid-season could well be less than ideal for the Belgians.

Meanwhile, strengthening the opposite end of the pitch also features prominently in Everton’s January plans, with the Toffees keeping tabs on Real Sociedad striker Orri Oskarsson.

Everton have just Thierno Barry as their senior striker after very publicly missing out on signing another striker on deadline day.

The Toffees are also chasing Giorgi Kvernadze, alongside Crystal Palace, with suggestions that Frosinone could be receptive to selling the winger in the winter window.