Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Paul van Hecke has insisted that criticism does little to unsettle him and believes he must be doing something right because he is a Spurs player.

The Dutchman arrived at Tottenham Hotspur in June at the insistence of manager Roberto De Zerbi, a move which appears to have paid dividends for the Lilywhites.

The 26-year-old has played every minute of the Premier League campaign so far, adding two goals to his tally as Spurs sit eleventh in the table heading into the international break.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

His impressive displays also earned him a nomination for the Premier League Player of the Month award for October.

Van Hecke is a regular in the Netherlands squad and has been called up for their upcoming Nations League fixtures against Greece and Germany.

During the previous international break, Dutch coach Theo Janssen labelled the centre-back ‘the weakest link’ in a defensive unit featuring fellow Spurs team-mate Micky van de Ven, Virgil van Dijk, and Denzel Dumfries, among others.

However, Van Hecke has made it clear that criticism from outside does little to unsettle him, stressing that he retains faith in his own ability even when going through difficult spells.

The 26-year-old considers his ability to maintain his approach without allowing negative opinions to get under his skin one of his biggest strengths.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

He also pointed to his standing at Tottenham Hotspur and with the Netherlands national team as evidence that his attitude has helped him reach the level he is currently at.

Van Hecke told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: “Fine, everyone is entitled to their opinion, but that kind of criticism does not affect me at all.

“I think it is actually one of my strengths that I continue doing the same things with a level head, even during difficult periods, because I know what I am capable of.

“That is also what has brought me to where I am today.

“And besides, I play for Tottenham Hotspur and the Netherlands national team.

“I must be doing something right, surely?”

During the previous international break, Van Hecke managed just two starts across the four matches played.

However, with Van Dijk not fit enough to feature for Oranje, the Tottenham defender could be in line for increased minutes under head coach Xavi, whose style of play he believes suits the team.

The Dutch currently sit level on points with Greece at the top of their Nations League group, making positive results in their upcoming fixtures important as they look to secure comfortable passage into the next round.