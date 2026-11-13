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Newcastle United face competition from Juventus for the signature of Bologna defender Juan Miranda, with Luciano Spalletti a big admirer of the Spaniard.

The 26-year-old full-back came through Barcelona’s academy system and he joined Bologna in the summer of 2024 following a spell at Real Betis.

Miranda has established himself as a regular for Bologna and has featured 93 times for the club, while making 19 goal contributions.

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The Spaniard is having a brilliant season with Bologna; Miranda has already assisted six times in ten league games and his performances have grabbed the attention of Newcastle United.

The Magpies have made initial enquiries regarding the left-back, who has a contract with Bologna until 2028.

Newcastle though face competition for Miranda and Juventus could be especially tough opponents for his signature, with their interest driven by Spalletti.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Juve, Juventus boss Spalletti is a big admirer of the 26-year-old and would like to see him in Turin.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Juventus consider Miranda tactically suited for their team and the Italian tactician’s admiration of Miranda is a key factor behind their interest in the player.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are looking to add to their squad in the upcoming window, amid a realisation they may not have done enough in the summer.

Lewis Hall is Newcastle’s regular left-back option, but he continues to draw interest from Premier League giants, while Miranda would also offer dept.

Bologna are aware that Miranda is a wanted man and are looking to extend his current contract, which runs until the summer of 2028.

Newcastle are also looking to add to their forward department with Valencia’s David Otorbi on their wish list, but they could face competition from Merseyside giants Liverpool for his signature.