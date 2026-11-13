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Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa could be heading for a January departure from Anfield, with Lazio ‘planning to open negotiations’ with the Reds over a loan deal for the Italian.

The 29-year-old continues to face uncertainty over his future at Liverpool, having struggled for regular opportunities once again this season.

His only appearance this campaign came against Manchester City last month, when the Italian was introduced in the closing minutes.

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A departure from Anfield has been a recurring possibility for Chiesa across recent transfer windows, with an exit also discussed during the summer before failing to materialise into a concrete move.

Even after the summer window closed, speculation over a potential winter departure persisted, with Lazio, Bologna and Atalanta all linked with moves to bring him back to Serie A.

Lazio now appear ready to take their interest further, with the Italians ‘planning to open negotiations with Liverpool on a loan deal’ for Chiesa in January, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it.

The Italian outfit are also looking to include an option to buy at the end of the season as part of the proposed loan arrangement, potentially paving the way for the attacker to leave Anfield on permanent terms.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Liverpool’s stance on a temporary departure for Chiesa remains unclear and any exit would mean a weakening of Andoni Iraola’s options.

The Italian remains under contract until 2028, having arrived on Merseyside two years ago on a cut-price deal from Juventus.

As Serie A table toppers, Lazio could offer Chiesa the chance to play a part in their title push while rediscovering his best form back in Italy, where he first made his name.

With the winter window approaching, Chiesa’s future is likely to attract growing attention, while the possibility of other Serie A clubs joining the race cannot be ruled out.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk could also be heading for a move to Italy, with AC Milan keen on the Liverpool captain, whose contract at Anfield is due to expire at the end of the season.