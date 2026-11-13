Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah has been tipped to play a decisive role in Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison’s potential move to Trabzonspor during the winter transfer window.

Tottenham agreed to a deal with Everton to send Richarlison back to Merseyside during the final days of the summer transfer window, but the Brazilian refused to move.

Trabzonspor then stepped forward with an attempt to bring the striker to Turkey, with Richarlison himself also pushing for the move, although their efforts ultimately did not bear fruit.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

The 29-year-old forward is not in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans and he has not been included in Tottenham’s matchday squad since August.

It has been suggested in recent weeks that Trabzonspor are not giving up hope of bringing the Brazilian centre-forward to Turkey.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have no intention of retaining Richarlison’s services, and they are looking to cash in on the forward in the winter window.

According to Turkish daily Fotomac, ex-Liverpool star Salah’s presence in the Trabzonspor squad could prove decisive in convincing Richarlison to join the Turkish outfit.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The Egypt international joined the Black Sea Storm on a free transfer from Liverpool last summer and he has scored eleven goals in 16 outings for them so far this season.

Richarlison has come up against Salah in the Premier League on several occasions and the prospect of playing alongside him could intrigue the Brazilian.

The 29-year-old’s contract with Spurs is set to expire in June and it has been suggested that the London giants could accept a fee of around €10m rather than lose him on a free transfer.

He is also attracting interest from Brazil, with Vasco da Gama emerging as a potential option for the attacker as he looks to boost his chances of earning a recall to the national team.

Richarlison made an appearance for Spurs in the EFL Trophy game last month against Cheltenham Town, where his efforts were praised by the opposition manager.

Trabzonspor fans would surely be excited about the prospect of Salah and Richarlison linking up in their forward line.