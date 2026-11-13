Richard Keys believes Mauricio Pochettino’s best years are behind him, branding the Argentine ‘too Spursy’ for Manchester United.

Following a frustrating run of results, Michael Carrick was dismissed from his duties in the Old Trafford dugout on Thursday.

Manchester United subsequently confirmed Pochettino’s appointment as their new head coach, with the Argentine putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

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Pochettino arrives from his role as United States national team boss, although he is still scheduled to oversee two CONCACAF Nations League fixtures against Haiti before taking charge at Old Trafford on 18th November.

The Argentine tactician brings considerable Premier League experience to the role, having spent five years in charge of Tottenham Hotspur, where he built a strong reputation.

Pochettino also had a stint at Chelsea during the 2023/24 season, making his appointment at Manchester United a return to the Premier League.

However, Keys has raised doubts over Pochettino’s current ability to take Manchester United forward, stressing that his peak as a manager may already be behind him.

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He also questioned Pochettino’s suitability for the Manchester United job, describing him as ‘too Spursy’ for the club and pointing to Spurs’ failure to clinch the Premier League title and their Champions League final defeat during his tenure.

Keys said on Keys & Gray Unleashed, assessing Pochettino (4.30): “I think we might be looking at someone whose best years have left him.

“I also think he’s a bit too ‘Spursy’ for Manchester United.

“Wouldn’t be my choice.

“Couldn’t and shouldn’t have let that title opportunity go at Tottenham. Failed in a big final.”

Keys recently called for Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox to face the same fate as Carrick at Manchester United, arguing that the club’s hierarchy have failed to establish a clear direction.

Pochettino now faces a substantial task at Old Trafford, with the immediate priority of steering the Red Devils clear of the Premier League relegation zone and then getting the best of a group of players who have failed previous managers.

His first assignment at the helm of Manchester United will be a testing trip to Anfield to face Liverpool after the international break, with Pochettino hoping the new manager bounce effect happens on Merseyside.