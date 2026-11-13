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Gillingham assistant coach Steven Craig has praised Nottingham Forest loanee Lamin Sillah, suggesting that the hitman has a ‘bright future’ ahead.

Sillah joined the Tricky Trees during the summer transfer window of 2025 from Greek side Olympiacos, signing a three-year contract with the English side.

The Gambian striker was integrated into Nottingham Forest’s youth squad upon arrival, where he produced some impressive displays.

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To secure regular first-team football for the 20-year-old, Nottingham Forest sent him on a season-long loan to League Two side Gillingham.

The hitman has made nine League Two appearances so far, including six starts, and has scored two goals and provided one assist.

Craig praised Sillah for his impact since joining the club, revealing that the recruitment team carried out extensive checks before bringing him in from Nottingham Forest Under-21s and acknowledged that stepping up to first-team football represented a significant challenge for the youngster.

He explained that Sillah was initially expected to provide cover, but injuries within the squad created opportunities for him to feature more regularly and the youngster has taken advantage of those chances and impressed the coaching staff, despite also experiencing injury setbacks of his own.

On loan talent Josh Powell Zyan Blake Frank Djamna Donnell McNeilly Cherif Yaya Lamin Sillah Nottingham Forest talents on loan

The Gillingham assistant coach also spoke highly of the Forest loanee’s character, describing him as a grounded and hardworking individual, and believes the 20-year-old has a bright future.

Speaking on Gillingham’s official media (14:18), he said: “Lamine’s been exceptional for us.

“When he was picked up by the recruitment team, we did a lot of due diligence on him.

“Because it is a big step-up for him, coming from, obviously, Nottingham Forest Under-21s to first-team level.

“And if I’m being honest, he was probably brought in as a backup to Will [Goodwin].

“But again, injuries [to other players] have forced the minutes, and he’s been exceptional, and he’s picked up a couple injuries but he’s such a great kid such down to earth.

“He’s got a bright future, a really bright future.”

Sillah will be keen to establish himself at the League Two side and impress Nottingham Forest boss Oliver Glasner in a bid to earn a place in the first-team squad next season.

Meanwhile, the Tricky Trees are keen to strengthen their defence in the upcoming transfer window and have identified Birmingham City defender Phil Neumann as a target.

Elsewhere, Forest are looking to offload striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, with Eintracht Frankfurt continuing to monitor the possibility of bringing the forward back to Germany.