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Besiktas winger Vaclav Cerny is among the leading candidates to leave the Black Eagles in the winter transfer window, with Rangers again interested in securing his signature.

The Glasgow giants signed Cerny on loan from Wolfsburg during the summer of 2024 with a £5.5m option to make his move permanent the following year.

Cerny made 52 appearances for Rangers during the 2024/25 season and scored 18 goals while delivering nine assists, and former top-flight star Marvin Bartley claimed it was a no-brainer for the Gers to make his move permanent.

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However, Rangers did not sign the 29-year-old winger, and in the summer of 2025, he joined Turkish giants Besiktas on a permanent transfer.

Last summer, the Light Blues focused on strengthening their forward department and brought in Kevin Kelsy, Lawrence Shankland, Daisuke Yokota and Badredine Bouanani.

Cerny was also linked with a return to Ibrox, with Besiktas signing players in the form of Leandro Trossard, Ernest Poku and Ilhan Fakili, while Rangers entered negotiations with the Turkish outfit.

Their offer, however, was deemed too low by Besiktas, and the wage Cerny was earning in Turkey sat significantly higher than Derek McInnes’s side were willing to offer.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

A move in the summer therefore did not materialise for the 29-year-old, but the Gers have remained interested in bringing him back to Govan.

According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, Besiktas are looking to make room in the squad for new arrivals in the winter, and Cerny is a leading candidate to depart.

The 29-year-old has a contract with Besiktas until 2028 and has featured 19 times for them this season, with six goal contributions to show for it.

Now, with the Black Eagles keen to offload players to make room in the squad, Rangers might be able to secure a suitable deal to sign the Czech Republic international.

Ins and outs at Rangers will be carefully watched in January, with midfielder Nicolas Raskin potentially in line to be sold.

The Ibrox heavyweights are four points off league leaders Celtic with a game in hand and what business is done in the new year could well dictate whether Rangers can lift their first title since Steven Gerrard’s time in charge.