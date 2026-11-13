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Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has welcomed Tottenham Hotspur star Dejan Kulusevski back into the Sweden national team fold, highlighting the midfielder’s quality.

Kulusevski has earned a recall to the Sweden squad after a lengthy absence, having only returned to action last month following an extended spell on the sidelines through knee injury.

Sweden face Bosnia & Herzegovina and Poland in the Nations League, with Kulusevski in line to represent his country for the first time in almost two years.

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Graham Potter recently pointed out the close working relationship between Sweden and Tottenham, with both parties keen to carefully manage the midfielder’s situation.

Newcastle United attacker Anthony Elanga also heaped praise on the midfielder’s mental resilience and dedication throughout his recovery.

Now, Isak has also underlined the unique qualities Kulusevski brings to the Sweden squad, pointing to his strong displays for both his country and Tottenham.

The Liverpool star also expressed his delight at having Kulusevski back in the fold after his prolonged absence from international football, underlining his quality level.

League played in Allsvenskan Regionalliga West Bundesliga Eredivisie La Liga Premier League Leagues Alexander Isak has played in

Isak was quoted as saying by Swedish outlet the Helsingborgs Dagblad: “Dejan is the type of player we don’t have otherwise.

“He brings something unique to the team.

“There’s so much quality there, as we’ve seen both with the national team and at Tottenham.

“So we’re absolutely delighted to have him back.”

Sweden are set to host Bosnia on Saturday, with Tottenham keeping a close eye on Kulusevski’s involvement as they hope he comes through the fixture without any complications.

The Swede is yet to start a game since returning from injury and is still working towards getting back to his best, with his minutes expected to increase gradually.

Last month, upon his return, Kulusevski voiced his excitement about working under Roberto De Zerbi in north London.

Meanwhile, Isak will look to carry his goalscoring form at Anfield this season into Sweden’s Nations League fixtures as he looks to boost his country’s prospects.

Liverpool will also be watching closely in the hope Isak does not get injured.