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Bristol Rovers boss Steve Evans has warned his side about Chesterfield’s ‘technical ability’ ahead of their upcoming clash.

The Gas are set to welcome the Spireites to the Mem on Saturday for an important League Two encounter.

After 14 rounds of fixtures, the Pirates sit 17th in the standings with 16 points, having endured an inconsistent run of results so far.

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Last month, Evans made it clear that too much emphasis should not be placed on statistics, arguing that his side’s defeats had not been particularly heavy despite their struggles.

Bristol Rovers are just four points adrift of the playoff places, leaving them with an opportunity to narrow the gap with an improved sequence of performances.

The Gas have also remained unbeaten in their last two outings and will be keen to extend that run on Saturday.

Ahead of the Chesterfield encounter, Evans underlined the importance of his side maintaining their competitiveness for the full 90 minutes, stressing that Bristol Rovers must show they can go toe-to-toe with stronger opposition, even if securing victory would be an added bonus.

Record Number Matches managed 46 Wins 21 Draws 4 Losses 21 Evans’ Bristol Rovers Record

He also addressed his team’s inconsistency, admitting that his side have struggled to find a balance, while highlighting Chesterfield’s technical quality as a particular challenge.

Evans said at via the Gas’ official site: “We have to be able to demonstrate on Saturday that we can compete with them over 90 minutes.

“And if we win the game, that’s a blessing.

“But we have to be able to compete with those teams because there’ll be lesser opposition coming to The Mem in the weeks ahead.

“First and foremost, the full focus is on us.

“We have demonstrated very clearly in the last month that we’ve got two ways of playing. We’re either very good or not good at all.

“But you’re right to quote the Chesterfield scenario with the highest possession.

“Their side is built on total technicality and technical ability.

“You look at who Paul Cook signs as players.”

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Reiss Russell-Denny who is on loan at the Mem, will be hoping to force his way into the starting lineup on Saturday after an encouraging two weeks in which he has scored twice.

The youngster recently spoke highly of the support he continues to receive with the Gas as he looks to build on his experience with the club.