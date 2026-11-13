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Leeds United defender Tarik Muharemovic has responded to praise from Bosnia and Herzegovina team-mate Nikola Katic, thanking him for the support he has given him throughout his development as a player.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive World Cup, with his performances helping earn him a move to Elland Road, where his development has continued to gather pace.

The centre-back has featured for every minute of Leeds’ ten games under Daniel Farke this term, with the Whites conceding just eight goals all season, the third-best defensive record in the league.

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That solidity at the back has played its part in lifting Leeds into the top half of the table, with Farke’s side sitting ninth heading into the international break.

The Leeds defender has once again been called up to the national team, where he has also established himself as a key figure in defence, but will miss Saturday’s fixture against Sweden due to suspension.

Countryman Katic acknowledged that his absence will be a significant blow, while also placing Muharemovic among the ‘top five’ centre-backs in the world.

In response, the Leeds centre-back expressed his gratitude for the former Rangers star’s praise, describing it as a great honour to receive such recognition from the veteran defender.

Country played in Croatia Scotland Switzerland England Germany Countries Nikola Katic has played in

He also credited Katic’s presence on the pitch and support as instrumental to his development and the player he has become, before thanking him for everything he has done.

Muharemovic wrote on Instagram in response to his comments: “It is a great honour to hear these words from Nikola Katic.

“Sharing the field with you and your support were crucial for my development and identity as a player.

“Thank you for everything, brother!”

Bosnia and Herzegovina have eight points, just two behind group leaders Sweden, and can move to the top of their Nations League group with positive results against the Swedes and then Romania on Tuesday, a fixture for which Muharemovic will be available.

The Leeds defender, who has previously spoken about his pride in representing Bosnia and his ambition to captain the national side, will be hoping to help his country secure a smooth passage into the next stage of the competition.