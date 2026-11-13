Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton defender Vitaliy Mykolenko has revealed a humorous exchange with Toffees Under-21s star Braiden Graham ahead of Ukraine’s Nations League clash against Northern Ireland.

Graham joined Everton two years ago from Lingfield and has been a regular presence on the bench for Premier League games this season.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the Toffees, but has made a considerable impact at Under-21 level, registering 37 goal involvements in just 48 appearances across all competitions.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Graham’s impressive displays have earned him recognition at international level, with the striker receiving his first Northern Ireland call-up earlier this year and retaining his place for the Nations League fixtures against Ukraine and Hungary.

Northern Ireland will first take on Ukraine on Saturday, giving Graham the opportunity to come up against a familiar face in Mykolenko.

Now Mykolenko has reflected on a light-hearted exchange with Graham ahead of their meeting, jokingly telling the youngster that Ukraine will get the better of Northern Ireland before encouraging him to secure a victory over Hungary.

The defender also spoke warmly about his relationship with Graham, praising his character and revealing that the youngster highlighted the strong team spirit within the Northern Ireland squad as a key factor behind their recent results.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Mykolenko was quoted as saying by Ukrainian outlet Football24: “We spoke to each other. I told him: ‘We’ll kick your a*s, but you can then go and beat Hungary, and we’ll both end up in a good mood.

“But seriously, Graham is a good lad and we get on well.

“He said that most of their players are from the Championship and League One, but they really enjoy being with the national team, and that’s why they’re getting results.”

Whether Graham gets the nod for his senior international debut against Ukraine remains to be seen, but the youngster will be hoping to make his mark if called upon.

Everton will also be following the encounter with interest, with two of their stars set to go head-to-head on the international stage.

Mykolenko has also expressed his desire to see Ukraine secure a place in Pot 2 for the Euro 2028 qualifiers draw, given it would provide his country with a more favourable route through the competition.

Meanwhile, Graham’s contractual situation at the Hill Dickinson remains unresolved, despite extension discussions beginning back in June, with his current deal due to expire at the end of the season.