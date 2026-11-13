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Werder Bremen CEO Klaus Filbry has expressed cautious optimism about securing West Ham United loanee Niclas Fullkrug on a permanent deal and says the striker is ‘extremely comfortable’ at the club.

Fullkrug left the Bundesliga in 2024, departing Borussia Dortmund to take on a new challenge in the Premier League with West Ham.

However, following the Hammers’ relegation last season, the striker returned to Werder Bremen after a disappointing spell in England, where injuries and limited opportunities prevented him from making the desired impact.

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His return to familiar surroundings has proved to be a masterstroke, as acknowledged by a German journalist, with the 33-year-old rediscovering his best form and registering 12 goals in eleven matches.

Fullkrug’s prolific spell in front of goal also saw him equal a record set by Rudi Voller, becoming only the second player to score in seven consecutive Bundesliga matches, following the former striker’s achievement in the 1982/83 season.

Werder Bremen’s sporting director has already made clear that the club would welcome the prospect of retaining the West Ham loanee beyond the current campaign.

Filbry acknowledged that West Ham remain an important party in determining whether Fullkrug can stay at Werder Bremen permanently, with the Hammers’ league status at the end of the season also likely to influence the outcome.

Clubs played for Werder Bremen 1. FC Nurnberg Greuther Furth Hannover 96 Borussia Dortmund West Ham United AC Milan Clubs Fullkrug has played for

Nevertheless, he remains cautiously optimistic about reaching an agreement, citing the striker’s happiness at Werder Bremen, his family’s proximity and his strong connection with the club.

He also highlighted the 33-year-old’s familiarity with Werder Bremen’s physiotherapy department as another factor contributing to his comfort at the club.

The 59-year-old told German daily Bild: “Of course, West Ham are a third important party.

“League affiliation also plays a role in the end.

“But I am still cautiously optimistic that a signing can work out in the end.

“He feels extremely comfortable here.

“He has his family nearby, a club that means a lot to him, and also a physio department that knows him very well.”

Fullkrug’s impressive form has also earned him a recall to the Germany national team under Jurgen Klopp, ending a 17-month absence, despite reservations from one former Bundesliga boss.

However, with no purchase option attached to his loan deal, Werder Bremen will have to return to the negotiating table with West Ham at the end of the season to thrash out a permanent fee for the striker.

The Hammers, meanwhile, have Jarrod Bowen, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Leeds United loanee Joel Piroe doing the work in attack as they sit ninth in the Championship.