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Newcastle United linked defender Aaron Bouwman has dealt the Magpies a blow, expressing his desire to remain at Ajax, where he believes he can earn regular playing time and continue developing his game.

The 19-year-old defender came through the Ajax academy system, and he has already made 30 appearances for the Dutch giants.

This season, Bouwman has managed to establish himself as a key player in Michel’s side, featuring 16 times, with eight of his outings coming in European competition.

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Bouwman’s performances have caught the attention of Newcastle United, who were focused on recruiting talented young players during the summer transfer window and continue to make that approach a priority.

The Magpies did business with Ajax this summer, bringing in 18-year-old Sean Steur for a fee in the region of £25m.

The 6ft 6in centre-back, who has earned a call-up to the Netherlands Under-21 squad for the ongoing international break, would reunite with Steur if he moves to Tyneside.

However, Bouwman is cautious about making a move abroad early in his career, as he pointed out that young defenders often have to wait on the bench for opportunities while adding that they get sent out on loan to gather experience, which he does not believe is the ideal scenario for a centre-back.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

He is of the opinion that the best move for him at the moment is to stay with Ajax and play regularly to develop his game.

“For me, the best thing is to stay at Ajax for the time being”, Bouwman told Dutch outlet Nu.nl.

“If you leave too early as a defender, you end up on the bench abroad or get sent out on loan.

“I do not think that makes you a much better player.

“For me, the best thing is to keep playing regularly at Ajax.”

Bouwman is now firmly focused on continuing his development at Ajax, which is good news for the Dutch giants.

Newcastle meanwhile have already begun laying the groundwork for the upcoming winter transfer window as they look to bring Sporting Lisbon midfielder Issa Doumbia to St. James Park.

They could also face a midfield departure, with Turkish giants Besiktas ready to table a €10m offer for Joe Willock in January.