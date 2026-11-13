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Former England shot-stopper Rob Green believes Nottingham Forest need a box-to-box midfielder to inject greater dynamism into the side.

Oliver Glasner’s side headed into the international break on the back of a much-needed positive result, having secured a 3-1 victory over Manchester City last weekend to end their five-game winless run.

The victory lifted the Tricky Trees out of the relegation zone and into 16th place in the Premier League table, with nine points from their opening ten matches.

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Earlier this month, Glasner came in for heavy criticism from presenter Adrian Durham when he claimed he would not lose too much sleep if he was sacked.

Now, Green has assessed Nottingham Forest’s performance against Manchester City, suggesting that their engine room lacks the profile needed to deliver the required dynamism.

The former goalkeeper pointed out James McAtee and Xaver Schlager as players who do not quite fit the box-to-box role he believes Nottingham Forest currently need.

Green identified Nicolas Dominguez as a possible candidate to fill that role, although his ongoing injury rules him out as an immediate option, while questioning whether he could meet Glasner’s standards upon his return and stressing the importance of adding a dynamic box-to-box presence to the team.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

The former Premier League star said on The Athletic podcast while reflecting on the Manchester City game: “It was an interesting game because we previewed Forest and where they’ve been struggling last week and just feeling like getting that direction and purpose as a group.

“[Liam] Delap did it on his own maybe a little bit against Manchester City with those goals, and we touched on a box-to-box midfielder, and I still think it’s a case, they’ve got two in there in McAtee and Schlager that don’t necessarily fit that type.

“So you’re looking at getting the box-to-box midfielder.

“Dominguez is possibly the one that they’ve got the most likely, but he’s been injured and is still injured, so isn’t really an option for them right now, but he’ll be welcome back.

“Whether he gets up to speed and is up to the standards of what Glasner feels is there is required, but just to get that box-to-box midfielder to add the dynamism into the team is perfect.”

Dominguez had initially been expected to feature against Manchester City, but has since suffered another injury setback and is now understood to be targeting a return to action in early January.

Schlager, meanwhile, has joined up with Austria for their Nations League fixtures, but has already been ruled out of the clash against the Republic of Ireland, adding to Nottingham Forest’s concerns over their midfield options.

Whether the Tricky Trees turn to the transfer market for midfield reinforcements during the winter window remains to be seen.

Nottingham Forest could nevertheless look to add a centre-back, with Birmingham City star Phil Neumann already emerging as a potential candidate.