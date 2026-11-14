Pau Barrena/Getty Images

Everton have received a potential boost in their pursuit of Massire Sylla, with suggestions that the defender and Union SG would be ‘more inclined to listen to offers’ from the Premier League than consider a switch to AC Milan.

The 21-year-old has established himself as an important figure for the Belgian outfit this season, with his performances attracting growing attention.

Sylla has become one of Union SG’s most frequently deployed players as they continue their Belgian Pro League title challenge and strong Europa League campaign.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

As a result, Everton have already made enquiries about the centre-back as they assess the possibility of a winter window move.

However, Everton are not alone in their pursuit, with Brighton also making enquiries, while AC Milan’s interest has further intensified the competition for the defender.

Belgian journalist Tjorven Messiaen has though played down the prospect of Sylla joining AC Milan in January, stressing that both the player and Union SG would be more keen to entertain approaches from Premier League clubs.

He also praised Sylla’s impressive performances and says that his profile would make him a perfect fit for English football.

Season Position (Premier League) 2025–26 13th 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th Everton’s last five league finishes

Messiaen told Italian outlet MilanNews.it when asked about AC Milan’s interest in Sylla: “I’ve seen that Sylla’s name has been linked with AC Milan.

“In Belgium, we found out about it through social media and, for the moment, USG have not confirmed anything to us.

“It is possible, though, that Milan have taken an interest in the player because he is playing some excellent football.

“However, a move to Milan is unlikely to happen in January, also because both Sylla and the club would be more inclined to listen to offers from the Premier League.

“He is the type of player who would be perfectly suited to English football.”

It remains to be seen whether Everton will step up their efforts to secure Sylla, but given the player and Union SG’s preference, they could be in a strong position if they do.

Nevertheless, David Moyes’ side must remain wary of Brighton’s interest, while Sylla’s rising stock could attract further Premier League suitors before the winter window opens.

It is already believed that the centre-back is on the radar of several more European clubs.

Everton currently rank among the Premier League’s most defensively resilient sides and the potential arrival of the Senegalese could provide another dimension to their backline at the Hill Dickinson.

Meanwhile, Union SG’s valuation of the defender remains unclear, although the Belgian outfit are in a strong position to demand a substantial fee, with Sylla under contract until 2031.