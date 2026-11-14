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Everton attacker Brennan Johnson has spoken glowingly about his early impressions of life at the club, describing the Toffees as an ‘ambitious team’.

David Moyes’ side have made an encouraging start to the campaign, occupying sixth place in the Premier League table after ten rounds of fixtures.

While their defensive solidity has provided a dependable platform, Everton still have work to do in the final third, with their lack of attacking output remaining an area that they have not made meaningful progress in for some seasons now.

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Everton are already exploring potential reinforcements in attack ahead of the winter window, with winger Giorgi Kvernadze among their targets, while Italian side Frosinone could be willing to sanction his departure in January.

Real Sociedad’s Orri Oskarsson is also on the Toffees’ radar, with the Merseyside outfit keen to add another striker as Thierno Barry remains their only recognised number nine.

Johnson, who joined Everton from Crystal Palace during the summer, will have a part to play in helping the Toffees to be as potent as they can be in the final third.

And the Wales attacker feels well place to do that as he has already settled in at the club.

Johnson revealed he feels proud to be an Everton player and senses that there is real ambition at the Hill Dickinson.

Club played for Nottingham Forest Lincoln City Tottenham Hotspur Crystal Palace Everton Clubs Brennan Johnson has played for

The former Tottenham Hotspur star, asked about life at Everton, told BBC Sport Wales: “I’m really enjoying it.

“It took me by surprise how quickly I settled in here.

“The lads, the staff and the fans were really good with me, they made me feel welcome.

“It is an unbelievable club to be at.

“I feel the great support and I know this is a great club, so I’m proud to be here.

“I’m looking forward to seeing where things go as this is a really ambitious team.”

Johnson has clocked up 483 minutes across 13 appearances for Everton so far, but his return of just two goal involvements will be something he will want to improve in the coming months.

After the international break, Everton will return to action against Brentford, with the Merseyside outfit looking to extend their unbeaten run to four matches.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, presenter Adrian Durham hailed Moyes for the impressive work he has overseen with the Toffees squad, claiming that his efforts deserve greater recognition.

Moyes will be hoping he gets backing in the January transfer window as he looks to bolster his squad.