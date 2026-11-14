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Former Fiorentina defender Aldo Firicano has defended struggling Tottenham Hotspur loanee Radu Dragusin, insisting that his difficulties are to be expected following his injury layoff.

With Tottenham signing two new centre-backs last summer, Dragusin was offloaded to Fiorentina on a season-long loan deal with an obligation to buy

Dragusin has immediately gone on to become the mainstay in Paolo Vanoli’s defence, but his presence has not been enough to manufacture positive results for the Fiorentina team.

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Fiorentina have struggled at the wrong end of the Serie A table and Dragusin has come in for his share of criticism.

Concerns have been expressed about just how good Dragusin is when it comes to defending large open spaces during games.

Given the serious injury Dragusin suffered while on the books at Tottenham, Firicano is unsurprised by inconsistent performances from the Romanian.

The former Fiorentina defender though feels Dragusin is going the right way.

“I already said he’d need a period of recovery to get back on track after his injury”, Firicano told Radio FirenzeViola.

Tottenham loanee Serie A club Guglielmo Vicario Juventus Radu Dragusin Fiorentina Pape Matar Sarr Juventus Tottenham loanees in Serie A

“He’s on the right path: I expected some difficulties.”

The problem for Fiorentina, Firicano believes, is their inability to find another defender in the squad with the ability to partner with Dragusin and cover for his weaknesses.

“The problem is that you can’t find another defender in the squad with the ability to help with Dragusin’s difficulties.”

Fiorentina are obligated to make Dragusin’s loan move from Tottenham permanent once he reaches the 22-appearance mark for them.

He is well on course towards doing that, having notched up 13 appearances already in a purple shirt.

Tottenham will be keeping a close eye on the situation, as if Fiorentina suddenly stop handing Dragusin game time, it would put the obligation to buy clause at risk.