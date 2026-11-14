Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Rangers legend Mark Hateley has revealed that he had a conversation with Gers star Ryan Naderi during a difficult spell, while highlighting the attacker’s red-hot form.

The 23-year-old has taken on added responsibility at Ibrox this season, stepping up to lead the line amid the injury absences of Lawrence Shankland and Youssef Chermiti, and making a significant impact in the process.

The Czech Republic international has registered 15 goal involvements in 17 appearances for the Gers, the highest tally in the squad, showing the scale of his contribution to Derek McInnes’ men.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Naderi has already recorded the most productive campaign of his career in terms of goal involvements, despite the season not yet reaching the halfway point, as he starts to show what he can do at Ibrox.

Back in September, former Rangers star Andy Halliday also noted the transformation in Naderi, suggesting he looked like an entirely different player.

Now, Hateley has recalled a brief conversation with Naderi during his injury spell, where he spoke to the attacker about his ambitions moving forward.

The Rangers legend also stressed that McInnes faces a big task in keeping Naderi at Ibrox for the foreseeable future, particularly if the forward continues on his current trajectory; now Naderi is also in the international spotlight for the Czech Republic.

UK-based star Lukas Hornicek Antonin Kinsky Ladislav Krejci Tomas Soucek Ryan Naderi UK-based players in current Czech Republic squad

Hateley was quoted as saying by the BBC: “I had a quick chat with him when he was injured, on a matchday.

“A quick, quick chat with him about what we wanted and how we wanted to get there.

“I won’t tell you what I said to him, but we seem to have hit the right straps.

“He’s doing remarkably well and scoring a lot of goals.

“If he wants to become the player he wants to be, then Derek has a lot of hard work to do to keep him at the football club, because I think he could be a massive part of what lies ahead.”

Naderi is now focused on giving his best for the Czech Republic in the Nations League.

Czech legend Pavel Nedved had previously welcomed Naderi’s decision to represent the country, offering his backing to the forward’s choice.

Rangers will be keeping a close eye on Naderi’s performances during the international break, while hoping he comes through his national team commitments without any injury setbacks.