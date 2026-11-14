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Former England goalkeeper Rob Green believes that while Leeds United have made good improvements at the back and up top, they are missing some creativity in the final third.

Despite starting the season on a positive note, Leeds experienced a decline in results which raised some concern towards the end of October.

They were able to register a crucial 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur however, before the international break, easing some of the pressure that had been building on Daniel Farke.

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Leeds notably missed out on signing another striker in the summer transfer window, meaning they continue to rely on Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Whites did strengthen at the back, with the notable signings of Nico Elvedi and Tarik Muharemovic, two arrivals which are already paying dividends.

Now thoughts are switching towards the January transfer window and changes Leeds might make, with Green seeing a need for creativity.

The former goalkeeper thinks that will be the focus for the Whites in the new year.

“They are an interesting case, Leeds”, Green said on the Athletic FC podcast (29.34).

“They have had incremental changes in each position defensively, you would say over the course of these couple of windows.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“And then well, okay, the hard bit, the clever bit, the bit that makes a difference in the Premier League is the attacking ones.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been brilliant as a free signing, but just that bit of creativity is [missing].

“That is something where that is going to be the big question of recruitment for Leeds, I think.”

Leeds also landed James Trafford as the long-term future of their goalkeeping position last summer and, commentator Adam Pope dubbed the Whites’ defensive set-up ‘ridiculous’, given the quality they have brought in for the money spent.

How much cash Farke has to spend in the January window is unclear.

Leeds have scouted Sporting Lisbon winger Geny Catamo, but face competition from fellow Premier League outfits Everton and Sunderland.

Whether Catamo would provide the creativity needed is open to question, with the Bundesliga another potential avenue for Leeds to recruit from, given Farke’s familiarity with German football.