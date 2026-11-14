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Newcastle United have made initial enquiries for left-back Juan Miranda, who Bologna are trying to tie down with a new contract.

The Magpies were busy during the transfer window as they embarked upon a fresh project, focused on youth, under new boss Matthias Jaissle.

However, under the German’s guidance, Newcastle have not made the best of starts to the ongoing campaign as they sit 12th in the Premier League table with 12 points from ten games.

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They have won only one game out of their last five Premier League outings and the Tyneside hierarchy are targeting the January transfer window to bring in players to bolster certain areas of the pitch.

A midfielder is on their agenda, and they have Sporting Lisbon’s Issa Doumbia on their wish list, though a deal to bring him to Tyneside could prove to be complex.

Left-back is a department where Newcastle are looking to add in the upcoming window, with competition for Lewis Hall looking to be on the agenda.

Hall has featured in all 13 games for Newcastle in the ongoing season and their search for a left-back has taken them to Italy.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Newcastle have made initial enquiries about Bologna’s left-back Miranda.

The Magpies are not the only suitors in the market for the Spanish international, as he has managed to impress Serie A giants Juventus also.

Miranda came through the La Masia academy system at Barcelona and Bologna brought him to Italy from Real Betis in 2024.

He will enter the final year of his contract with Bologna in June and the Italian outfit are looking to extend his stay with the club, but both parties are yet to agree on a deal.

Miranda, although being a left-back, can operate as a wing-back also and he has delivered six assists for Bologna this season in ten league outings so far.

With the 26-year-old Spaniard’s contract situation not resolved yet, Newcastle could look to make a move in the January transfer window to snatch him from Bologna.

Newcastle are also looking to add to their forward department, with Valencia’s David Otorbi on their radar and they could face competition from Liverpool for his signature.