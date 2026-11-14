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Premier League pair Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Juventus defender Federico Gatti, who does not suit the characteristics Bianconeri boss Luciano Spalletti wants.

The 28-year-old made 21 appearances during Juventus’ sixth-place finish last season, although a meniscus injury disrupted his campaign.

This season, however, despite being fully fit, Gatti has struggled to establish himself in Spalletti’s plans, making just five Serie A appearances, two of them starts, while contributing one goal and one assist.

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He has enjoyed a more prominent role in the Europa League, starting all four of Juventus’ fixtures and impressing in their most recent outing, a 2-1 victory over AZ Alkmaar, as the Bianconeri sit among the top five in the league phase standings.

Nevertheless, his limited involvement in Serie A is understood to have left the defender dissatisfied, with the Italy international keen to secure more regular first-team football.

Aston Villa saw an approach for the centre-back turned down by his agent in the summer, having first registered their interest in June 2025.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, there is interest in Gatti, who is being monitored by a number of clubs and ‘particularly by Aston Villa and Tottenham’.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

At Tottenham, however, the 28-year-old could face a battle for regular minutes, with Micky van de Ven and summer arrival Jan Paul van Hecke having established themselves as the preferred central defensive pairing, but when Spurs eventually return to Europe, there will be more minutes to go round.

At Aston Villa, meanwhile, Emery has generally relied on Pau Torres and Victor Lindelof at the heart of his defence, with fresh blood likely to be needed.

Although Lindelof has extended his stay with the Midlands club, Torres will enter the final year of his contract next summer, potentially leaving Emery with a decision to make over his defensive options.

Gatti’s defensive attributes are not those favoured by Spalletti, meaning if he stays at Juventus he faces continuing limited game time.

Juventus are prepared to do business and sell Gatti, with a fee of at least €15m being demanded by the powerbrokers in Turin.