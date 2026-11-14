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Young Ajax defender Aaron Bouwman has lifted the lid on how he thinks defenders must cope with Sunderland hitman Brian Brobbey.

The 24-year-old centre forward joined Sunderland in the summer of 2025 from Ajax and quickly managed to establish himself as a key player in Regis Le Bris’ starting lineup.

Brobbey’s performances last season played a crucial role in Sunderland securing a spot in the Europa League and Hans Kraay Jnr believes that the Premier League has helped him to become a modern version of himself.

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In the ongoing season, Brobbey has already made four goal contributions in eight league games and has even been looked at by Juventus.

After suffering from a hamstring injury, Brobbey returned to action last month and Netherlands boss Xavi called him up for international duty without speaking with Le Bris and later on he was withdrawn from the national team.

Bouwman, who observed Brobbey up close during the Sunderland star’s Ajax days, pointed out that Premier League defenders often get drawn into the Dutch centre forward’s game by tightly marking him.

The young Ajax centre-back feels that defenders have to maintain their distance from Brobbey while waiting for the right moment to engage with him.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

“For example, he [Tolu Arokodare] tells me what he finds difficult as a striker when a defender is marking him”, Bouwman told Dutch outlet NU.nl.

“Against him, you should not always engage in a physical battle.

“Sometimes, you need to keep your distance.

“The same applies to Brian Brobbey.

“Defenders in the Premier League often get drawn into his game.

“But Brian lightly holds a defender with his arm and then spins away.

“As a defender, sometimes you have to wait for the right moment.”

Sunderland will need Brobbey to be back on the pitch and in top form as soon as possible as they try to climb up the Premier League table.

Crystal Palace, bottom, and Manchester United, third from bottom – the two teams positioned either side of Sunderland – have just made managerial changes.

Le Bris will need to improve Sunderland’s fortunes to avoid the same fate, starting next weekend when a trip to Villa Park is on the agenda for the Black Cats.