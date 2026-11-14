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Southampton head of scouting Tim Lederer is among Hannover’s leading candidates for a vacant role, although the German club are yet to make contact over a potential appointment.

Following Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League in the 2024/25 season, the German arrived at St Mary’s to take up the role of head of scouting.

He earned the appointment after making an impression in Germany, having previously worked across Hoffenheim’s Under-17s to Under-23s set-up as head of emerging talent.

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During his time there, Lederer played a part in assembling the Under-23 squad that won the Regionalliga Sudwest and secured promotion to the German third tier.

The 37-year-old has now attracted interest from Germany, having spent just under 18 months on the south coast.

Hannover, who currently compete in the 2. Bundesliga, are searching for a successor to sporting director Ralf Becker, who is set to leave the club after taking up the position in June 2025.

Club chairman Martin Kind is said to have identified Lederer as one of three candidates for the vacant position in Lower Saxony, with a decision required as the January transfer window approaches.

Season Position 2025–26 4th (Championship) 2024–25 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2023–24 4th (Championship, promoted via play-offs) 2022-23 20th (Premier League, relegated) 2021-22 15th (Premier League) Southampton’s last five league finishes

However, according to German magazine Kicker, Hannover have yet to make contact with Southampton over a potential move for Lederer.

Saints are also understood to value the 37-year-old highly and have little inclination to sanction his departure from St Mary’s.

Lederer has played a part in bringing several players to Southampton, including Daniel Peretz, Leo Scienza and Finn Azaz, among others, with the trio proving to be astute additions to the squad.

Last season, Saints reached the playoffs and will be looking to mount another challenge for a return to the Premier League this term.

With Hannover yet to make a formal approach, Lederer’s immediate future remains at Southampton, but the 2. Bundesliga interest could present an intriguing opportunity.

Should the German club step up their pursuit, it remains to be seen whether the 37-year-old would be tempted by the prospect of taking on greater responsibility in a sporting director role.