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Juventus are now regretting their decision not to sign Leeds United defender Tarik Muharemovic in the summer, an Italian journalist has claimed.

The 23-year-old joined the Old Lady’s academy in 2022 after the Italian giants recognised his long-term potential.

However, in search of regular first-team opportunities, the Bosnian moved to Sassuolo in 2024, where his performances saw his stock rise considerably.

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Muharemovic then shone in the World Cup this summer and a move away from Sassuolo was widely expected.

Juventus were in the market to sign another centre-back and looked closely at Muharemovic, who they could have landed for a reduced fee given the 50 per cent sell-on clause they had negotiated with Sassuolo.

Ultimately the Bianconeri passed on bringing Muharemovic back and earned €17m when Sassuolo sold him to Leeds for €34m.

He has made a big impact quickly and former Whites star Michael Bridges suggested that Leeds are lucky to have Muharemovic on their books, while ex-Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson highlighted how quickly the defender has made Pascal Struijk’s departure less of a talking point.

Italian journalist Alessio Tufano claims that Juventus are regretting not having taken advantage of their clause in the summer to sign Muharemovic.

Centre-back Age Pierre Kalulu 26 Gleison Bremer 29 Federico Gatti 28 Lloyd Kelly 28 Daniele Rugani 32 Jhon Lucumi 28 Juventus’ centre-backs

He also pointed out how Juventus’ ongoing defensive problems have only intensified that sense of disappointment, with Muharemovic’s strong displays at Leeds meaning further questions over their decision not to invest in him.

Tufano wrote on Italian outlet Tutto Juve reflecting Muharemovic’s performances at Leeds: “Juventus now observes the Bosnian’s development with some regrets, especially given the defensive difficulties faced by Luciano Spalletti’s team.

“The Bianconeri’s defense has shown several vulnerabilities in this first half of the season, and the former Juventus player’s performances in the Premier League inevitably raise questions about the decision not to invest in him.”

If Juventus want to try to sign Muharemovic from Leeds, they now face needing to dig very deep and splash a huge fee.

Leeds though are not keen on losing Muharemovic, who already looks like one of the best pieces of business they have done in recent transfer windows.

Last month, Sassuolo sporting director Francesco Palmieri stressed that his side had done the Old Lady a favour through the defender’s transfer as it handed them a financial windfall.

Now though Juventus’ decision is under the microscope.