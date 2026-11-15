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Tottenham Hotspur called top talent Lautaro Pereyra before he decided to commit his future to River Plate by signing a new contract.

Spurs splashed the cash on first team ready stars over the course of the summer transfer window as they embarked upon a new era under Roberto De Zerbi, on the back of securing survival.

The Lilywhites had to wait until their seventh Premier League game to secure their first win, but have since strung together two consecutive victories, including a 2-0 triumph over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

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Summer midfield acquisitions Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali were instrumental in the victory, with both featuring for the full 90 minutes.

While the two have begun to make their mark in north London, Tottenham have also been keeping tabs on a promising young midfielder making waves in Argentina’s top flight.

Pereyra recently extended his contract with River Plate until 2029 and, according to Argentine outlet El Intransigente, that happened ‘after receiving a call from Tottenham’.

Tottenham made efforts to tempt him to north London, but Pereyra had his heart set on extending his deal at River Plate.

The Argentina Under-17 starlet joined Los Millonarios at the age of ten and worked his way through the youth ranks before making his reserve team debut in September 2025.

Summer arrival Sandro Tonali Mateus Fernandes Savio Jan Paul van Hecke Marcos Senesi Tosin Adarabioyo Andrew Robertson Martin Dubravka Omar Marmoush Myhaylo Mudryk Tottenham Hotspur's summer arrivals

Earlier this year, he made his senior debut against Club Atletico Belgrano in the top flight and has since gone on to make a further 14 appearances for the club.

The new contract signed by the 18-year-old will keep him in Buenos Aires until 2029, with a release clause worth €100m also included in the deal.

Alongside Spurs, Sporting Lisbon have also been monitoring Pereyra, but with River Plate securing his future, prising him away in the upcoming transfer windows could prove more difficult, although it remains to be seen whether either side makes further contact.

While River Plate are unlikely to believe they will be able to command €100m for Pereyra, the clause puts them in a strong position to dictate the terms of any departure.

If he continues to impress in Argentine football, Tottenham and Sporting Lisbon are likely to be joined by a host of other clubs in being keen.