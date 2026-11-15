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Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri has revealed he is settling well in Turin, where he is on loan with Torino, and insists he has been warmly welcomed.

Perri was offloaded to Torino on a season-long loan move last summer, with the Italians also securing an option to buy set at €15m in the event he impresses.

He has had a rocky time at Torino so far, struggling to impress, but retaining the faith of boss Ignazio Abate and undergoing specialist training sessions to aid his improvement.

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In a sign that Perri is still highly regarded, Brazil called him up for the ongoing international break, putting him at the disposal of legendary boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Perri did not feature in the 3-2 friendly loss to Japan, but will hope to get the nod between the sticks for the friendly against Singapore.

At club level, Perri insists he is settling well at Torino, where he has been made to feel welcome by everyone at the Italian side and in Turin itself.

“I’ve been at the club for three months and I’ve already experienced so many positive things”, Perri was quoted as saying by Cuoretoro.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

“The city is wonderful, the club is great, everyone has welcomed me very well. It’s a different experience and I’m very happy.”

Perri noted that in Serie A, he is experiencing a third country in Europe, following England and France, and is happy to have that opportunity.

“In every club I’ve been to, in every country I’ve had the opportunity to play in, we learn to live in different contexts: of football, of the club, of what is expected, of what is believed about football, of what the club expects, of what the fans expect to see.

“I’m very happy to have an experience in another country.

“This is already the third country outside of Brazil where I’ve had the opportunity to play”, Perri added.

With James Trafford firmly established as the number 1 at Elland Road, Perri looks to have little future back at Leeds and will be hoping to do enough to convince Torino to trigger the option to buy clause.

For Torino however, splashing €15m on the Brazilian would represent a substantial investment and Perri will need to improve rapidly in the months ahead.

Torino face a tough clash away from home against Napoli in Serie A next weekend, before then welcoming Lazio.