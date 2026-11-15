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Brazilian outfit Vasco da Gama intend to ‘make an offer with a reduced fee’ for the services of Nottingham Forest goalkeeper John Victor, who is a key target for the club.

In the summer of 2025, Nottingham Forest brought in the 30-year-old goalkeeper from Brazilian side Botafogo to add depth between the sticks.

In his debut campaign, Victor featured only five times in the Premier League before he suffered a knee injury, which effectively ended his dream of representing Brazil during the 2026 World Cup.

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During the last summer transfer window, the Brazilian goalkeeper was being considered as an alternative to Leeds United’s Lucas Perri by Serie A giants Torino, amid speculation he could leave the City Ground.

New boss Oliver Glasner has kept his faith in Belgium international Matz Sels to protect Nottingham Forest’s goal this season, leading to Victor being out of favour and warming the bench.

Victor is not a fan of the situation and is keen to move on from Nottingham Forest, who are prepared to sell for the right price, as he seeks a starring role.

According to Brazilian outlet Terra, Nottingham Forest want at least €5m to sell the goalkeeper and are ruling out a loan move at the moment.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Vasco da Gama are already speaking to Victor’s camp as they seek to lock down terms with the player and plan to ‘make an offer with a reduced fee’ to Nottingham Forest.

They will also propose paying the fee across a number of instalments to keep the transfer affordable.

It is unclear just how much Vasco da Gama are prepared to offer for the goalkeeper.

Nottingham Forest were originally demanding as much as €9m to part ways with Victor, with the €5m asking price a sharp reduction in that amount.

As such, the City Ground outfit may well not want to drop the price any lower.

If Victor is keen to make the move then Vasco da Gama may well hope that convinces Nottingham Forest to accept a lower bid when the January transfer window opens.