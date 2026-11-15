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Turkish journalist Ugur Meleke has revealed that Liverpool, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur target Aleksey Batrakov reminds him of 109 cap Belgium great Dries Mertens.

Last summer, Galatasaray signed the 21-year-old attacking midfielder from Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow and he has been excellent for them, registering eight goal contributions in 12 games in all competitions.

Batrakov’s performances for Galatasaray have turned heads and he has a host of Premier League sides paying attention, including Liverpool.

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Aston Villa monitored Batrakov during Galatasaray’s game against Fenerbahce and Tottenham Hotspur are also amongst the 21-year-old’s suitors.

Batrakov recently caught the eye in the Champions League as he scored a brace for Galatasaray in a clash against Stuttgart.

The jury is now very much out on just how much longer Galatasaray will be able to keep hold of the Russian and Turkish journalist Meleke can see some real similarities with a Belgium legend in him.

Meleke, drawing comparisons with 109 cap former Belgium star Mertens, explained Batrakov constantly drifts from side to side to confuse opposition defenders and highlighted that the way the attacking midfielder can change the outcome of a game with his simple football is the testament to his bright future ahead.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

“His physique, his appearance and his playing style remind me so much of Mertens”, Meleke was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Webaslan.

“It’s almost as if a young Mertens is hiding inside Batrakov’s shirt.

“He does not remain static in the number 10 position.

“Just like Mertens, he constantly drifts from side to side, confusing opposition defences.

“He is as composed as Mertens and understands how brilliant simplicity can be.

“The way he changes the outcome of big matches through simple, understated football is proof that a very bright future awaits him.”

Mertens finished off his career at Galatasaray between 2022 and 2025, winning three Turkish Super Lig titles and one Turkish Cup.

With Batrakov’s growing reputation, interested Premier League giants could face stiff competition to land him and it has been suggested that Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain have the Galatasaray star on their shortlist.

The Istanbul outfit paid €25m to Lokomotiv Moscow for his signature and the Russian outfit will receive 15 per cent from his future sale due to a clause in his contract.