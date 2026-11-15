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Liverpool are now ‘regularly monitoring’ Athletico Paranaense defensive talent Arthur Dias, who Tottenham Hotspur had a summer bid for rejected.

The Reds are facing a summer of real churn next year, with a number of stars expected to depart Anfield.

Defence could see changes, especially with question marks over the future of skipper Virgil van Dijk, whose deal expires next summer, while Ronald Araujo is only at Liverpool on loan.

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Liverpool could decide to keep hold of the Uruguayan, but that would mean splashing the substantial sum of €55m to secure him permanently from Barcelona.

Young up and coming prospects are often preferred by Liverpool, who raided Italy for teenager Giovanni Leoni in the summer of 2025.

Now the Premier League giants have their sights set on a top defensive prospect in Brazil in the shape of Dias.

On the books at Athletico Paranaense, he was the subject of a €20m offer from Tottenham in the summer, which the Brazilian side turned down.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Tottenham are likely to be continuing to keep an eye on the 19-year-old, but now have Liverpool for company.

According to German outlet Fussballeuropa, Liverpool are now ‘regularly monitoring’ Dias as they check on his development.

There is also interest from Spanish giants Barcelona, while Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are also alive to Dias’ talents.

Athletico Paranaense are in no hurry to sell Dias and are only prepared to open talks if a minimum of €30m is put on the table.

Dias has been included in the Brazil squad in the ongoing international break, under the watchful eye of Selecao boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The defender was an unused substitute on Saturday as Brazil lost 3-2 in a friendly against Japan, a game which saw Barcelona’s Raphinha shown a red card.

Dias will now be hoping to get the vote to play against Singapore on 17th November.