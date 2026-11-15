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Serbia have sent Rangers midfielder Vanja Dragojevic to the Under-21s following his sending off against Germany.

Dragojevic was given his marching orders in the Nations League clash with Jurgen Klopp’s side, which saw Germany run out 3-1 winners in Belgrade.

The midfielder was brought on at half-time against Germany, at which time Serbia were trailing 2-0, but committed a bad challenge on Joshua Kimmich, which earned him a red card with 14 minutes left.

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As such, Dragojevic is unavailable for Serbia’s meeting with Greece on Monday evening.

Serbia have confirmed that the Rangers midfielder has as a result dropped down into the Under-21s squad.

The Under-21s are preparing for a friendly clash against Poland in Spain and Dragojevic will be part of the squad.

Rangers boss Derek McInnes would surely have preferred for Dragojevic to return to Glasgow, giving him a period of rest ahead of next weekend’s clash with Motherwell and making sure he steers clear of injury.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

Now McInnes will have to watch and wait to see if the midfielder features against Poland in the friendly game.

Dragojevic was snapped up by Rangers in the summer transfer window, with the Gers getting their chance after FC Copenhagen pulled the pull on a planned deal.

Despite being a highly rated midfield prospect, Dragojevic has yet to make a real impact at Rangers.

McInnes has preferred the likes of Dan Neil, Nicolas Raskin and Cammy Devlin ahead of the Serbian.

While there is no suggestion that the 20-year-old’s spell is not unfolding as Rangers would have wished, he may be concerned that he has started just one Scottish Premiership game so far.

Dragojevic will be hoping that when the fixtures come thick and fast in December, he is afforded more opportunities by McInnes.