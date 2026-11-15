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Former Fiorentina defender William Viali has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Radu Dragusin’s performances have improved but still feels the Romanian needs to find some consistency.

Dragusin is now several months into his loan move from Tottenham to Fiorentina.

Tottenham’s agreement with Fiorentina contains a clause obliging the Italian club to make Dragusin’s loan move permanent once he reaches 22 appearances for La Viola.

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The Romanian defender has started every Serie A match for Fiorentina this season and has also provided an assist, giving Tottenham encouragement that the loan move could result in a permanent departure.

Even though Dragusin has played regularly, he has not been spared from criticism and a number of former Fiorentina players have had their say on his performances.

Viali suggested that Dragusin’s difficult start to the season may have been influenced by his recovery from a serious injury in the previous campaign, while admitting that he cannot fully assess the defender without seeing him work on a daily basis.

He also pointed to the wider difficulties experienced by the team, suggesting that they affected Dragusin’s performances.

Tottenham loanee Serie A club Guglielmo Vicario Juventus Radu Dragusin Fiorentina Pape Matar Sarr Juventus Tottenham loanees in Serie A

Now the former Fiorentina man feels Dragusin has become better, but is still lacking the consistency needed.

Speaking on Radio FirenzeViola, he said: “It’s hard for me to judge, not having seen him every day.

“I think the start of the season was probably influenced by the previous season, which was marked by his return from a serious injury.

“Then there were general difficulties within the team, even though his performances improved.

“Now, however, he needs to find some consistency.

“It’s clear that he’s been looked at as a role model; he needs to improve his performances.”

Another former Fiorentina player also questioned the Tottenham loanee’s defensive ability, suggesting that the 24-year-old struggles when required to defend in open spaces.

A celebrity La Viola fan recently wrote off Dragusin, calling him ‘a failed defender’ and admitting he would prefer other options.

Dragusin will be keen to use the remainder of the campaign to deliver consistent performances for Fiorentina and answer the criticism surrounding his displays.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, will hope the Tottenham loanee can make a valuable contribution as they look to improve their position in the Serie A standings.