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Former Switzerland international Kubilay Turkyilmaz believes Sunderland star Granit Xhaka should retain the national team captaincy if he continues to be called up.

The 34-year-old previously withdrew from Switzerland’s squad for Nations League fixtures after admitting to obtaining a forged Covid-19 vaccination certificate, a controversy that led to an investigation.

Xhaka has since been welcomed back into the national team set-up, earning a recall to Murat Yakin’s squad for the current Nations League fixtures.

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However, a calf injury sustained during Sunderland’s clash with Chelsea proved a stumbling block to his return to the Switzerland squad, ruling him out of the international fixtures and leaving him to continue his recovery at the Stadium of Light.

In Xhaka’s absence, Manuel Akanji assumed the Switzerland captaincy, with the defender recently discussing the contrasting leadership styles he shares with the midfielder.

The former Manchester City star also voiced his hope of seeing Xhaka return to the national team set-up for the Euro 2028 qualifiers.

Now, Turkyilmaz insisted that Xhaka should retain the armband if he continues to be selected, seeing little justification for stripping him of the captaincy while still including him in the squad.

Player Caps Ricardo Rodriguez 149 Remo Freuler 99 Breel Embolo 93 Manuel Akanji 92 Most capped players in current Switzerland squad

Turkyilmaz wrote in Swiss daily Blick, assessing whether Xhaka should remain captain of the national team: “And is it correct that Granit will also remain captain?”

“That is the case, without question. Either you decide that his offence is so serious that you will no longer consider him for selection.

“If you don’t take that step and continue to pick him, then he must remain captain.

“Anything else would be inconsistent.”

Switzerland will not return to international action until March next year, leaving Xhaka’s chances of a national team comeback to become clearer as the season progresses.

The midfielder will now be focused on regaining fitness and maintaining his level of performance at the Stadium of Light.

Back in September, Yakin spoke about the close relationship he shares with the Sunderland skipper, highlighting the openness between them.

Following the international break, Sunderland are set to travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa, although Xhaka’s availability for the fixture remains uncertain.