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Adrian Clarke has insisted that ‘it’s a matter of time’ before Birmingham City return to the Premier League and believes part of their success is now not sticking to a rigid philosophy.

Blues have been on an impressive run in the ongoing Championship season and are currently sitting at the top of the table.

Chris Davies’ side defeated Swansea City 2-1 in their final game before the November international break with Jay Stansfield scoring a brace for Birmingham.

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Clarke attributed Birmingham’s strong form this season to their consistency in team selection, believing that a settled side has helped them build momentum while particularly praising the central defensive partnership of Christoph Klarer and Phil Neumann.

He also highlighted Birmingham’s willingness to adapt their approach depending on the opposition, rather than sticking with a philosophy, as many managers do.

The former Championship star praised Birmingham’s recent run of six wins in seven matches, their defensive record and particularly strong home form, which he believes has been a major strength for some time.

He feels their performances have put them in a good position to challenge for promotion, although he does not expect them to remain at the top of the table.

Game Competition Stoke City (A) Championship Burnley (A) Championship Bolton Wanderers (H) Championship Birmingham City’s next three games

However, Clarke is confident that Birmingham will secure a playoff place and believes their return to the Premier League is only a matter of time, pointing to the financial resources available to the club as a factor that could help them achieve that ambition.

Asked about Birmingham’s impressive form on EFL All Access (9:55), ex-EFL winger Clarke said: “Yes , consistency of selection.

“He’s had a settled team, two best centre backs in the league, or the best partnership, Klarer and Neumann.

“He hasn’t messed around with it. They’ve gone back to basics, so they’re not trying to have a philosophy.

“They’re not saying, this is our style, we’re just going to play like this every single week.

“What they’re doing is they’re kind of adapting to whoever they’re playing against. I think that’s a really sensible way of doing it.

“The team is also settled from two or three years. They haven’t made massive changes. I think that’s a positive as well.

“Six wins from seven, they don’t let in many goals. The home form is phenomenal, absolutely superb. And that’s going back a long time.

“I think it’s looking good. And I’ll be staggered if Birmingham aren’t in the playoffs.

“I don’t think they’ll stay top.

“I think there are other teams that are slightly better than them. But yes, they’ve got a shot at promotion. It’s a matter of time, trust me, before Birmingham are back in the Premier League.

“They’ve got the money.”

The defensive unit under Davies has been instrumental in the team’s strong league form, with the centre-backs playing a particularly important role in helping Blues concede just 14 goals in 15 games.

Recently former striker Sam Parkin singled out Birmingham’s defensive strength, describing Neumann as ‘colossal’ and praising Klarer for his leadership qualities.

Neumann’s impressive performances have now attracted Premier League attention, with Nottingham Forest keen on the player.