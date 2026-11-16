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Swindon Town boss Ian Holloway has singled out Newcastle United loanee Anthony Munda among those who fell short in his side’s heavy defeat to Grimsby Town at the weekend.

The 20-year-old came through the ranks at the Magpies’ academy before joining the Robins on a season-long loan during the summer transfer window, seeking regular first-team football.

The midfielder quickly adapted to life at the County Ground and established himself as a regular in the side under Holloway.

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Munda was once again named in the starting lineup when Swindon hosted Grimsby in a League Two clash on Saturday.

However, Munda was unable to prevent Swindon from enduring a difficult evening, as they were thrashed 4-1 by Grimsby on home soil.

Reflecting on the defeat, Holloway admitted that Grimsby had dominated midfield by a considerable margin, despite Swindon having a midfield unit he would normally trust to get the job done, with Munda among those who failed to produce their usual level of performance.

He stressed that Munda and his team-mates were a far cry from their usual selves against Grimsby, urging the squad to reflect on their display before turning their attention to the next fixture.

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Holloway said to Swindon’s official club media (4.37): “They [Grimsby] won the midfield zone by a country mile, which is unlike me to say that.

“Normally, that does not happen with [Jack] Thomson and Munda in there, and we had Snowy [Joe Snowdon] and [Matty] Virtue in there as well, but they didn’t get that right.

“[I am] bitterly disappointed; that’s how it is, and now we go to the next one.

“But if you look at where we could have been and where we are now, that’s the way it’s going for us; we’ve got to fight through this, and that wasn’t good enough.

“I didn’t recognise them. I didn’t recognise Munda today; I didn’t recognise Jack today – that’s not what they normally are.

“I’ve asked them to look at that.”

Munda has so far accumulated 1,058 minutes across 14 appearances for Swindon and will be eager to help the side respond to the defeat while continuing to maintain his regular involvement.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are working to strengthen their squad ahead of the winter transfer window and have made initial enquiries about Juan Miranda, with Bologna keen to secure the defender’s future through a new contract.

The Magpies have also been linked with Ajax defender Aaron Bouwman, who has indicated that he wants to remain in Amsterdam to continue his development, potentially frustrating Newcastle’s pursuit.