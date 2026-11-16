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Former EFL star Adrian Clarke has warned West Ham United that if Jarrod Bowen is injured for a significant spell in the coming months then they ‘aren’t getting top two’ in the Championship.

The Hammers are embarking on a new era under Scott Parker in their Championship campaign following Nuno Espirito Santo’s sacking.

West Ham legend Tony Cottee backed the decision to dismiss Nuno, given the disappointing performances that had led to some worry over the Hammers’ promotion bid.

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However, Parker is still awaiting his first victory in charge, having collected just one point from his opening two matches before the international break.

The tactician began his tenure with an entertaining 3-3 draw against Cardiff City before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

A four-match winless run has seen West Ham slip outside the Championship playoff places, leaving them ninth after 15 rounds of action.

The top two is West Ham’s aim, avoiding the lottery of the playoffs and securing an automatic return to the Premier League, but Clarke has concerns on that front.

Club managed Win percentage Fulham 35% Bournemouth 50% Club Brugge 16% Burnley 40% West Ham United N/A Clubs Scott Parker has managed

The former winger believes that Bowen is absolutely key to West Ham’s ability to finish in the top two, despite rating fellow attackers Joel Piroe and Taty Castellanos.

Clarke feels if Bowen gets injured for a significant period then West Ham just will not finish in the automatic promotion spots.

Clarke said on EFL All Access, when asked whether there is enough quality in the West Ham squad, aside from Bowen, to secure promotion from the Championship (6.30): “Maybe not. They were stripped back a bit, weren’t they?

“But Bowen is phenomenal. [Joel] Piroe’s a good player, like he’ll score goals.

“I still think [Taty] Castellanos can. He was a handful in the Premier League.

“Don’t rate Pablo, he’s not the best.

“I do look at the midfield and you’ve got [Mohamadou] Kante and [Divine] Mukasa, they’re two young players, both talented, both have made good contributions, but can they be consistent over the course of the season?

“I think it might boil down to this one simple fact, and that is, can Jarrod Bowen stay fit?

“Because if he gets injured, if he’s out for three months, West Ham aren’t getting top two.

“Not with that team without him. I mean, [Manor] Solomon’s there as well. I mean, he’s not in the team at the moment, but he’s a good player, so they should have enough.”

Clarke does rate new West Ham boss Parker, but feels some patience from the fans will be needed in the weeks ahead.

“They’ve certainly got the right manager now, and all it needs is a bit of patience from the supporters just to get behind the group of players and the gaffer.”

No West Ham player has recorded more goal involvements than Bowen this season, with the winger registering 17 across all competitions and emerging as a central figure in the club’s hopes of returning to the Premier League.

Last month, former Championship striker Aaron McLean identified retaining the Hammers skipper as the best thing that happened to the club during the summer.

Meanwhile, Leeds United loanee Piroe is eager to secure more regular opportunities with Parker at the helm, having already strengthened his case by chipping in with a goal and an assist under the new boss.

Piroe will only see his permanent move to West Ham triggered if the Hammers win promotion.