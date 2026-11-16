Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Norway boss Stale Solbakken has praised Rangers loanee Thelo Aasgaard for his contribution to the national side, highlighting his importance to their attacking approach.

In September, Aasgaard completed a deadline-day move to Anderlecht on a deal including an option to buy after being deemed surplus to requirements by Gers boss Derek McInnes.

The decision came as something of a surprise, particularly after the midfielder registered 13 goal involvements for the Light Blues last season.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

On Saturday, the 24-year-old was handed a starting berth by Norway in their Nations League clash against Wales, marking his first appearance for his country since the World Cup group stage.

The Norwegians secured a 3-1 victory to move up to third place in their group.

Aasgaard has not been a regular feature in the competition, with Patrick Berg preferred in midfield, where he has made three starts across Norway’s five matches.

However, Solbakken revealed that Aasgaard was brought into the side to provide support for Erling Haaland around the penalty area, with his ability to shoot and make intelligent attacking movements among the qualities the Norwegian was keen to utilise.

Rangers star Country on loan Connor Barron England Thelo Aasgaard Belgium Danilo Brazil Nedim Bajrami Saudi Arabia Oscar Cortes Argentina Rangers players on loan outside Scotland

He was particularly pleased with the Gers loanee’s involvement, noting that he came close to scoring on two occasions while also contributing to Norway’s overall play without surrendering possession.

Solbakken also highlighted Aasgaard’s positional discipline, believing the midfielder performed well despite not always being found by his team-mates when moving into promising positions.

The 58-year-old said (via Norwegian outlet TV2): “We wanted someone who could support Erling in and around the box.

“He has a fantastic shot on him.

“He came close on two occasions and got on the end of balls played into his path.

“He was involved in a couple of flick-ons, blocked a couple of shots and never gave the ball away.

“He may not be the quickest over the first few yards, but he is incredibly disciplined in maintaining the positioning we wanted him to occupy when we had possession.

“It is not his fault that the centre-backs, Sander or Martin did not play the ball into the areas where he was positioned. So, he had a very decent game.”

The 24-year-old has started to establish himself more firmly in Belgium, earning greater favour at Anderlecht in a deeper midfield role that he has admitted to enjoying.

Rangers will be monitoring his progress closely, with Anderlecht’s decision to exercise the option to buy potentially delivering a welcome financial boost to Ibrox.

Meanwhile, the Gers are enjoying an impressive run of their own, stretching their unbeaten streak to ten league games to sit second in the table while also booking their place in the Scottish League Cup final.