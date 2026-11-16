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Rangers have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Vaclav Cerny, with the winger’s declining form at Besiktas prompting the Turkish outfit to consider parting ways with him during the winter transfer window.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a positive loan spell at Ibrox during the 2024/25 campaign after joining from Wolfsburg, delivering an impressive return of 27 goal involvements.

Although the Gers had the option to extend their association with the attacker through a £5.5m deal, they ultimately opted against making his move permanent, which raised some eyebrows.

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Cerny consequently returned to Wolfsburg before completing a switch to Besiktas during the summer of last year.

The Czech Republic international became a regular fixture in the side during his debut campaign in Turkey, and his name once again surfaced on Rangers’ radar during the summer transfer window.

Despite entering active negotiations with the Black Eagles, Rangers failed to reach an agreement at both club and player level, ultimately missing out on a reunion with the winger.

Nevertheless, Cerny has recently come back into the Gers’ thinking, as Derek McInnes looks to add to his squad for the title run-in.

League played in Eerste Divisie Eredivisie Bundesliga Scottish Premiership Turkish Super Lig Leagues Vaclav Cerny has played in

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Besiktas are ‘preparing to evaluate any offers that may come in January’ for Cerny, having become receptive to the prospect of his departure.

The Czech Republic international’s ‘form has declined in recent weeks’, which is suggested to be a key factor behind the Black Eagles’ willingness to sanction his exit.

The winger has failed to register a goal or an assist across Besiktas’ last five matches, while he was left on the bench for the entirety of their most recent fixture before the international break, against Genclerbirligi.

Besiktas’ stance could therefore provide a significant lift to Rangers’ pursuit, potentially allowing the Glasgow giants to approach the winter transfer window with renewed confidence as they look to bring Cerny back to Ibrox.

Whether the Gers are prepared to step up their interest and accelerate negotiations, however, remains to be seen, with Besiktas’ willingness to entertain offers for Cerny potentially attracting further suitors.