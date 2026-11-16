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Former Juventus shot-stopper Michelangelo Rampulla has expressed hope that Old Lady youngster Jeff Ekhator is better than Newcastle United loanee Nick Woltemade, who has yet to impress him.

Woltemade, 24, has endured mixed fortunes in Turin since arriving from the Magpies during the summer transfer window.

The striker has so far clocked up 746 minutes across 13 appearances for the Italian giants, registering six goal involvements in the process.

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The German has strengthened his case for a regular starting berth in recent weeks, with boss Luciano Spalletti praising him after he opened his Serie A account against Fiorentina.

Last month, an Italian legend also highlighted Woltemade as a useful option to lead Juventus’ attack, while acknowledging there is still considerable room for improvement.

Not all are convinced of an improving Woltemade and former goalkeeper Rampulla is amongst them.

With Ekhator emerging as another attacking option for Spalletti, the ex-shot-stopper admits he is hoping that the youngster will prove to be better than the Newcastle loanee.

The former goalkeeper also made it clear that Woltemade’s performances so far have left plenty to be desired and done little to convince him.

Euro trophy won When Champions League 1985, 1996 Cup Winners’ Cup 1984 Europa League 1977, 1990, 1993 Intertoto Cup 1999 Juventus’ European honours

Rampulla said via Italian outlet Tutto Juve when asked about whether Ekahator is better than Woltemade: “Is he better than Woltemade? I hope so.

“The German has left plenty of doubts, and from what we’ve seen so far, he hasn’t exactly been impressive.”

Ekhator, who joined the Bianconeri during the summer transfer window, had been sidelined by injury before returning to action at the beginning of this month.

Whether Spalletti will hand the youngster an opportunity in the upcoming fixtures remains to be seen, particularly with Juventus struggling for consistency in attack and former Tottenham Hotspur star Randal Kolo Muani also failing to make a convincing impression up front.

Juventus face Venezia on Sunday, with Woltemade keen to hold on to his starting spot and deliver a strong display.

Earlier this month, Fabio Capello dismissed comparisons between Woltemade and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, refusing to entertain such a parallel.