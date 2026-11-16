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Vitoria Guimaraes goalkeeper Lucas Furtado has insisted that he has a very healthy relationship with Aston Villa prospect Oliwier Zych.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper joined Villa from Polish side Zaglebie Lubin in 2020 and last season spent time out on loan with Rakow Czestochowa, where he made 29 appearances in all competitions, keeping nine clean sheets in the process.

In the summer, it was suggested that Zych could join a side from the Championship or the Bundesliga, but he ended up joining Portuguese club Vitoria Guimaraes on a season-long loan.

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The Aston Villa loanee began the season as a regular starter for Vitoria, but eight games into the league campaign, he lost his spot to 21-year-old Furtado.

Zych has not featured for Vitoria since their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Benfica in early October, but Furtado claims that the Aston Villa loanee has no problem with him starting games.

The Brazilian also insisted that he shares a very healthy working relationship with Zych and added that they both help each other to be better in training.

“I never had any problems with Oli [Zych] when he was playing, and he has no problems with me while I’m playing”, Furtado said via Portuguese outlet Desporto Ao Minuto.

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“When [Juan] Castillo was playing, I always supported him.

“It’s a healthy working relationship.

“We have to help each other.

“Everyone trains to the best of their ability, and that makes me train better too.”

Aston Villa signed Japan international Zion Suzuki as their long-term option between the sticks in the summer, but already there has been some concern about his ability to deal with crosses.

Unai Emery will want to see the Japanese enjoy a good campaign and remove any doubts about him remaining the number 1.

For Zych, the focus will be on playing as much as possible in Portugal and then returning to Villa for pre-season next summer.