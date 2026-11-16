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Richard Keys insists he has ‘consistently thought’ that Leeds United goalkeeper James Trafford is a safer pair of hands for England than Everton‘s Jordan Pickford.

Trafford staked his claim for the number one spot in the England team after putting in an impressive performance in the 3-2 win against Spain in the Nations League.

He made as many as six saves over the course of 90 minutes, four of which came in the final 12 minutes of the game against the World Cup winners.

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England boss Thomas Tuchel took note of his performance, insisting after the game that there was no number one in the team and the Leeds United goalkeeper had a “brilliant match.”

Keys was also impressed by Trafford’s performances, insisting that between the sticks, the Leeds United goalkeeper looks a safer pair of hands than Pickford, something he has consistently thought.

He is also of the opinion that Everton goalkeeper Pickford is too erratic and when he plays there is regularly a mistake in him.

“I’ve always said, and I stand by it, England were never going to win a big trophy with Jordan Pickford in goal”, Keys said on Keys and Gray Unleashed (4.29).

Club played for Manchester City Accrington Stanley Bolton Wanderers Burnley Leeds United Clubs James Trafford has played for

“He is too erratic; there is a rick in him every week and he scares the life out of me.

“A legend at Everton. He has been magnificent for the football club, but I just don’t think at the very highest level, I am not saying Trafford is, but I think he is a safer pair of hands.

“And I’ve consistently thought that.”

Trafford did recently make a mistake while playing for Leeds, against Bournemouth, and held his hands up, with commentator Adam Pope dubbing his approach to dealing with it ‘refreshingly different’.

Pickford has won 94 caps for England, starring at multiple tournaments for the Three Lions, and will not lose his spot to Trafford without a fight.

He will continue that fight next week back at club level, where Everton take on Brentford in the capital.