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Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen has drawn attention to the qualities Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven offers the Netherlands, identifying his pace as a notable advantage over Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk.

The Oranje hosted Greece at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Friday in their fifth Nations League fixture.

Xavi opted to deploy Van de Ven in a central defensive role alongside his club team-mate Jan Paul van Hecke as the Dutch swept Greece aside 7-0, with Tijjani Reijnders helping himself to a hat-trick.

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Van Dijk, who had started every fixture in the competition prior to Friday, was forced to miss international duty with a minor injury, prompting a reshuffle in the Netherlands’ defence.

However, Driessen questioned whether the Reds captain can still fulfil his usual duties at the heart of Oranje’s defence, suggesting age is affecting both his ability to build from the back and his defensive work.

He also noted the 35-year-old’s growing need for defensive support, arguing that he is finding it harder to step out and engage opponents or maintain a high defensive line.

Driessen wrote in his De Telegraaf column: “Normally, he [Van Dijk] is the first player to build from the back for the Netherlands, but at 35, Van Dijk finds that increasingly difficult, just as he does defending, compared with five years ago.

Clubs played for Groningen Southampton Celtic Liverpool Clubs Van Dijk has played for

“In his 12 international appearances for the Netherlands in 2026, he has kept just one clean sheet.

“As the years go by, Van Dijk increasingly likes to have plenty of defensive players around him.

“He is finding it harder to step out and engage opponents, as well as to play with his defensive line on the halfway line.”

Driessen also acknowledged Van de Ven was not flawless against Greece, but highlighted the Tottenham star’s pace, which allows him to recover from mistakes and make amends when his initial defensive efforts fall short.

“Although he was certainly not flawless against Greece, a killer defender like Van de Ven has the pace to make amends for mistakes when necessary.”

The victory further strengthens the Netherlands’ position at the top of their Nations League group, leaving them well placed to finish first with only their fixture against Germany tonight still to come.

Both defenders have been regulars for their respective Premier League clubs, but the decision facing Xavi will be whether to favour the pace and energy of younger options such as Jan Paul van Hecke and Jurrien Timber or turn to the experience of Van Dijk when the knockout stages arrive.

With competition for places in Oranje’s defence, it remains to be seen which combination the Netherlands boss will trust when the stakes are higher.