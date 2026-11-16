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Celtic attacking midfielder Benjamin Nygren could miss Sweden’s Nations League clash against Poland, with the country’s press officer Petra Thoren revealing that the medical team are monitoring his situation amid injury concerns.

The 25-year-old has retained his place in Graham Potter’s Nations League squad on the back of his productive campaign, having continued to deliver at Celtic Park.

Sweden hosted Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday night in the fifth round of Nations League fixtures, coming away with an entertaining 3-2 victory.

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Although Nygren was not named in the starting lineup against Bosnia, the midfielder came off the bench in the 61st minute and played his part in Sweden’s win.

Sweden’s next assignment is against Poland on Tuesday night, but doubts have now emerged over Nygren’s availability for the encounter.

The midfielder missed Monday’s group training session with the rest of the squad after feeling something, raising further questions over his involvement.

Now, Thoren admitted that there is still no clarity on Nygren’s condition, with the medical team taking a cautious approach as they assess the Celtic star.

Club played for IFK Goteborg Genk Heerenveen FC Nordsjaelland Celtic Clubs Benjamin Nygren has played for

She also suggested that Potter should have a clearer picture of the situation by Monday evening.

Thoren was quoted as saying by Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen when asked about Nygren’s availability for the clash against Poland: “I haven’t received much more information.

“There is a day and a half to go, and the medical team are monitoring him to see how things develop.

“Graham may know more this evening.”

Nygren scored against Poland in their Nations League meeting in September, making his potential absence a significant blow for Sweden.

Celtic will also be keeping a close watch on developments, with any injury setback likely to concern the Scottish champions ahead of his return to club duty.

Nygren currently ranks second in Celtic’s squad for goal involvements, with 14 to his name, further highlighting his importance to the Bhoys as they hope to welcome him back without any injury complications.

Last month, Andy Halliday pointed out the midfielder’s significant improvement this season, following an already impressive debut campaign at Parkhead last term.

Nygren has previously spoken about the demands of playing for Celtic, underlining how much he enjoys the challenge that comes with representing a club of the Bhoys’ stature.