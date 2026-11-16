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Besiktas president Serdal Adali is ‘extremely determined’ to secure the arrival of Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock, who Vincenzo Italiano sees as part of his tactical plans, in the January window.

Over the summer, the Turkish outfit made a move for the midfielder, but were rebuffed by Newcastle late in the transfer window.

Alongside Willock, Rangers star Nicolas Raskin was also targeted by Besiktas, although no deal materialised, with the Belgian understood to remain on their radar.

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Willock’s contract with Newcastle expires next year, and with the winter transfer window approaching, his situation has once again attracted attention.

Besiktas are currently leading the race for his signature, with the interest seemingly mutual as the 27-year-old is understood to be ‘warmly inclined’ towards a move.

Italiano regards the English midfielder as an essential addition to his squad and has made his stance clear to the club’s hierarchy, even being prepared to let Milot Rashica leave to free up a place for Willock under the foreign player quota.

The Super Lig outfit are understood to have been willing to offer around €10m to strengthen their midfield with the Newcastle man, and now appear ready to turn that interest into a formal approach.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

According to Turkish outlet Fotomac, Besiktas president Adali is ‘extremely determined’ to sign Willock in January and is ready to approach Newcastle again.

The 62-year-old will push to bring the former Arsenal man to Istanbul, having also brought the Englishman’s family to the city during the summer and remaining hopeful of completing the deal in January.

Willock has spent the past few seasons on the fringes at Newcastle, but following the departures of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, he has been handed a more prominent role this term under Matthias Jaissle.

The midfielder has featured in every league match, scoring twice, while also making three appearances in the EFL Cup before Newcastle’s exit at the hands of Everton.

Should the Magpies decide to cash in on Willock, Jaissle would likely want an experienced replacement, particularly after the arrival of 18-year-old Sean Steur.

The Magpies have already added Nico Gonzalez to their ranks, but they also have their eye on Issa Doumbia, whose potential arrival from Sporting Lisbon is understood to be a ‘complex’ deal.