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Aston Villa face competition in their pursuit of Fenerbahce star Oguz Aydin, with Sevilla preparing to make an offer for the attacker during the winter transfer window.

Last month, suggestions emerged that the Villans could turn their attention to Aydin if they fail to secure the signing of Antonio Nusa to bolster their options out wide in January.

The Midlands outfit had the opportunity to monitor Aydin at close quarters when Fenerbahce visited Villa Park for their Champions League encounter, as well as during their clash against Galatasaray.

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However, Aston Villa’s pursuit could encounter a stumbling block, with indications that the Yellow Canaries are looking to tie the attacker down to a new contract.

Fenerbahce are also understood to be prepared to offer Aydin an improved salary in an effort to keep him in Istanbul for the long term.

There have already been signs of admiration for the Turkey international from elsewhere, with the winter transfer window drawing closer.

Now, according to Turkish daily Takvim (via A Spor), Sevilla are interested in Aydin and ‘will make an official offer’ for the winger in January as they look to prise him away from Fenerbahce.

Game Competition Sunderland (H) Premier League Galatasaray (A) Champions League Ipswich Town (A) Premier League Aston Villa’s next three games

The amount the La Liga outfit are ready to table for him has yet to emerge, while the Yellow Canaries’ valuation of the attacker also remains unclear.

Nevertheless, Sevilla’s interest presents another complication for Aston Villa, who will now have to contend with fresh competition as they pursue the Turkey international.

The Midlands outfit could potentially put forward more attractive financial terms than Sevilla to strengthen their case, although Aydin’s long-term preference regarding a move remains uncertain.

Aydin is not the only target Aston Villa are chasing in the Turkish market, with Aleksey Batrakov also on their shortlist, although Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are tracking the Galatasaray star as well.

A Turkish journalist recently drew comparisons between the midfielder and Belgium legend Dries Mertens.

With the clock now ticking towards the opening of the January window, Unai Emery will be keen to make sure he gets the reinforcements he needs.