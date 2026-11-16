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Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky has revealed that representing the Czech Republic is one of his motivations, adding that he will aim to deliver his best performances to earn the starting spot.

This season, the 23-year-old has been Spurs’ undisputed first choice, keeping four clean sheets in his ten league appearances, with his contributions helping the club sit eleventh in the table heading into the international break.

Kinsky earned a call-up to the Czech Republic squad alongside Lukas Hornicek and Matej Kovar, who are regular starters for Newcastle United and PSV Eindhoven, respectively.

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However, it was the Tottenham shot-stopper’s turn to take his place between the posts as the Czech Republic suffered a 2-1 defeat to Croatia, leaving them bottom of their Nations League group without a single point.

The fixture also marked Kinsky’s second appearance for the senior national team, having made his debut against Spain in October.

The 23-year-old revealed that the coaching staff allocated two games to each goalkeeper to stake their claim, but remained cautious when asked who will become the first-choice option for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

The Tottenham custodian admits that representing his country is a major motivation and he relishes the opportunity to feature at international level.

Goalkeeper Age Antonin Kinsky 23 Martin Dubravka 37 Brandon Austin 27 Tottenham Hotspur’s goalkeeping options

However, Kinsky stressed that his focus remains on each match and training session, looking to make the most of every opportunity while acknowledging that the final decision is not entirely in his hands.

When asked who will be the first-choice goalkeeper in the upcoming European Championship qualifiers, Kinsky said via Czech outlet Idnes: “I probably wouldn’t comment on that.

“The coaches decided to give each of us two games.

“Now we have a three-month break, during which we will all play plenty of matches for our respective clubs, so I don’t know.

“If a decision has been made, then it has been made.

“If not, I will do my best to put in the best possible performances.

“Of course, representing my country is one of my motivations, so it is nice, but I always focus on each match, each training session and each day.

“I enjoy being able to play football, train and feature in these games.

“It is a great motivation, but I don’t think it is entirely in my hands.”

Guglielmo Vicario, Tottenham’s first choice at N17 last term, is meanwhile enjoying a productive loan spell with Juventus, with a former Bianconeri goalkeeper backing him to make his stay permanent.

The Spurs loanee has kept five clean sheets in 14 appearances for the Italian giants, despite the club’s ongoing struggles.

With Kinsky now firmly established as Tottenham’s first choice, Vicario’s performances in Turin could strengthen the Old Lady’s case for exercising their option to sign the Italian permanently.