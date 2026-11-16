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FC Copenhagen manager Bo Svensson has revealed that former Sunderland director of football Kristjaan Speakman had preliminary talks with him regarding the Black Cats.

Speakman played a key role in hiring Regis Le Bris as Sunderland manager in the summer of 2024 and with the French tactician’s guidance, they managed to achieve promotion to the Premier League in his first season in charge.

Le Bris also helped Sunderland to stay up in the Premier League in their first season and the Black Cats finished seventh in the league table to earn a spot in the Europa League.

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However, before appointing Le Bris, Sunderland went through a series of managerial changes in the 2023/24 season and following Tony Mowbray’s departure, Svensson was linked with the Black Cats job.

The 47-year-old Danish tactician was out of work after his departure from Mainz in 2023 when he was shortlisted among the candidates to lead Sunderland, but in the end, Speakman and the club hierarchy decided on offering the job to Michael Beale.

Svensson admitted that he spoke with then Sunderland director of football Speakman between his time at Mainz and Union Berlin, which he joined in the summer of 2024 and added that they met at Copenhagen and had preliminary discussions regarding the job.

The Copenhagen boss revealed they had discussions about whether a job at Sunderland was a possibility for him, though the talks did not progress.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

“Now, I do not know what Kristjaan has told you previously”, Svansson said on Danish podcast Mediano (via Ekstra Bladet).

“I spoke with Kristjaan between my time at Mainz and Union Berlin.

“As I remember it, the discussion was about whether a job at Sunderland could be a possibility when they were in the Championship.

“They were preliminary discussions.

“We met and had some good conversations in Copenhagen. But it did not go any further.”

Speakman left Sunderland in February 2026 and he joined Copenhagen as their director of football three months after Svensson’s appointment.

Copenhagen currently sit top of the Danish Superliga table following 14 games, level on points with second placed FC Midtjylland.

At Sunderland, Le Bris is coming under increasing pressure following a poor start to the campaign and with other clubs now making managerial changes, he will need to turn the Black Cats’ form around soon.