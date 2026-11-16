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Leeds United defender Tarik Muharemovic has revealed that he wants to face Wales in the Nations League play-offs as his Welsh team-mates at Elland Road want a revenge match for a World Cup qualifier defeat.

In July, Muharemovic, who came through Juventus’ academy system, joined Leeds from Sassuolo, signing a five-year contract to keep him at Elland Road until 2031.

He has been impressive for Leeds so far this season and his Bosnia and Herzegovina team-mate Nikola Katic recently claimed that he is among the top five centre-backs in the world.

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Murharemovic is a key player for his national team and with 23-year-old’s help, Bosnia defeated Wales and Italy in the play-offs to reach the 2026 World Cup.

Three Leeds players in the form of Ethan Ampadu, Daniel James and Joe Rodon came up against Muharemovic during the play-off semi-final in March as the game ended with a 1-1 scoreline after 120 minutes of play and Bosnia later won on penalties.

Except for James all three Leeds players, including Muharemovic, played 120 minutes in the game and the Bosnian centre-back revealed that his Welsh team-mates are eager for a rematch so that they can exact revenge.

Muharemovic stated that he wants Wales in the Nations League play-offs so that his team-mates’ wish for a rematch gets fulfilled and he also revealed that he often jokingly asks his Welsh team-mates about their experience in North America during the World Cup.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

When asked about who he wants in the Nations League play-offs, Muharemovic said via Reprezentacja: “As for the play-offs, I hope we get Wales.

“I have Welsh team-mates at Leeds who keep saying they hope to play against Bosnia and Herzegovina so they can get revenge for the play-off defeat.

“That is exactly why I want to play against them.

“I always enjoy returning to the club and asking them what their experience in America was like.”

Muharemovic missed Bosnia’s game against Sweden due to suspension; they suffered a 3-2 defeat and he will be back against Romania on Tuesday for their final group stage game.

Bosnia are set to finish second in their group irrespective of the result against Romania and they have secured a place in the play-offs.

Wales, on the other hand are at the bottom of their group table with one win so far and they could become potential opponents for Bosnia in the Nations League play-off.