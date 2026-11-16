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Leeds United out-on-loan striker Joel Piroe has revealed that he is still in touch with former Whites forward Crysensio Summerville.

The Yorkshire giants brought Summerville from Feyenoord in 2020 and the winger made 89 appearances for Leeds, scoring 25 goals while delivering 17 assists before making a move to West Ham United in 2024.

After two seasons with West Ham and a good World Cup, the Netherlands international moved to Saudi Arabia in the summer to join Al-Hilal and claimed the Saudi Pro League to be at a good level.

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Summerville featured alongside Piroe during the 2023/24 season at Elland Road before moving to West Ham and this summer Piroe joined West Ham to aid their push for promotion.

During the ongoing international break, Summerville scored his third goal for the Netherlands national team against their 7-0 victory over Greece in the Nations League group stage.

Piroe, who represented the Netherlands youth sides before switching to Suriname, admitted that he enjoys watching Summerville play and stressed that his former team-mate is doing well for the Dutch side.

The Leeds star admitted that he is still in touch with Summerville, adding that they speak to each other from time to time and sometimes even through the Dutch winger’s connections in England.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Asked about Summerville’s performance against Greece, Piroe told Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur: “I enjoy watching him.

“He is doing really well with the Netherlands national team and I believe he is doing well in Saudi Arabia too.

“We still speak to each other occasionally, also through his connections in England.”

Summerville has been featuring regularly for Al-Hilal and has made six goal contributions in eleven league games for them.

Piroe has recently seen Nuno Espirito Santo, who was the driving force behind West Ham’s pursuit for his signature, depart the London outfit.

If West Ham win promotion this season then they will be obligated to sign Piroe on a permanent basis from Leeds, but if they fail to go up then the striker will be due back at Elland Road.

It remains to be seen how keen new West Ham boss Scott Parker is on Piroe, amid suggestions he wants the Hammers to bring in another striker in January.